Chandigarh: A low-intensity explosion struck a nightclub in Sector 26, Chandigarh, early Tuesday morning, leaving minor damage on the building and crushing window panes. The blast, which occurred between 2:30 and 2:45 am, was reportedly carried out by two suspects on a motorcycle who hurled an explosive device at a private club, De’Orra, adjacent to Sevillee bar and lounge. Worth mentioning that Sevillee bar and lounge belongs to popular rapper Badshah.

The culpable gangster, Goldy Brar, has accepted responsibility for this attack. Chandigarh Police launched inquiries to determine who carried out this attack and what was the motive behind this blast.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the explosion caused minor structural damage to the building and club near it. Samples have been collected by teams of the bomb detection squad and the Chandigarh Forensic Science Laboratory. The police are investigating the cause and the circumstances leading to the blast.