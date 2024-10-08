Emraan Hashmi injures neck while shooting action scene for Goodachari-2

Hyderabad: The ‘Murder’ actor Emraan Hashmi suffers serious injury during shooting a stunt scene of Telugu film Goodachari-2. The actor was performing his own stunts when he sustained a neck injury. Pictures of the incident are also going viral on social media.

According to production sources, the incident occurred during a jumping scene. Emraan was filming an action sequence for the Telugu movie when he hurt his neck.

Few days ago, actor Adivi Sesh had revealed the news of Emraan being a part of the film. He shared that actor Emraan Hashmi had joined the cast of ‘Godachari 2’ in August this year. The news generated much excitement among fans. Fans are eager to see the collaboration unfold on the big screen.

Emraan began filming soon after the announcement but unfortunately got serious neck injury while shooting on set. Pictures shared on social media showed a deep cut on his neck, with visible blood. The actor continued filming despite having a serious neck injury. There have been no reports of any delays in the film’s production yet.

The film Goodachari-2 is the sequel of Adivi Sesh’s blockbuster Telugu film Goodachari. The film marks the directorial debut of Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The highly anticipated film also stars Adivi in the lead role. Emraan is portraying a parallel lead. Sobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in key roles.

Earlier, Emraan shared a glimpse of the film, where he is seen holding guns while Adivi is shown in handcuffs, poised for combat. Emraan captioned the post, “Rivalry will be redefined.”

There have been no official statement from Emraan Hashmi regarding this matter. Currently the actor is in Hyderabad, shooting for the film.

