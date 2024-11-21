Doting mother Aishwarya Rai shares adorable pictures from Aaradhya’s birthday bash

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave fans a glimpse of the festivities from her daughter Aaradhya’s 13th birthday celebrations in Mumbai last week.

In a post on Instagram, the actress shared a series of pictures from her daughter’s special day on the occasion of her father, Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.

One picture shows Aaradhya bowing respectfully before her late grandfather’s portrait, while another captures Aishwarya and Aaradhya with Aishwarya’s mother, Brindya Rai.

One was a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai holding a newborn Aaradhya. The final was a picture of Aaradhya’s birthday celebration in Mumbai, complete with smiles and family love.

In her caption, Aishwarya wrote, “Happy birthday to the eternal love of my life dearest daddy-ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya. My heart, my soul…forever and beyond.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in November 2011. On the work front, Aishwarya won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai which took place in September this year.

The actress received the award for her outstanding performance in Mani Ratnam’s film, Ponniyin Selvan 2. Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film’s narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film.

Abhishek, on the other hand, will be next seen in ‘I Want to Talk’. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri & Sheel Kumar, it will be released on November 22, 2024.

The film delves into the poignant journey of Arjun (Abhishek), a man struggling with a life-altering health issue while also grappling with complex personal battles.

Alongside Bachchan, the film features a stellar ensemble cast including Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Maaney, Jayant Kriplani, and Ahilya Bamroo.

