DJ Ganesh to perform for 1,000 guests at Sonakshi-Zaheer’s reception party

Mumbai: The post-wedding party of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will be a star-studded affair, with DJ Ganesh performing at the lavish reception.

In a viral video, we can see DJ Ganesh (Ranganathan) opening up about performing at the reception that will be held at the upper-crust Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, on Linking Road, Bandra West.

The restaurant, owned by Shilpa Shetty, is now helmed by the formerly New York-based Michelin-starred celebrity chef, Suvir Saran.

DJ Ganesh, who has been at the turntable since 1998, says in the clip: “Think there’s 1,000 people invited. So, I think full-on Bollywood mix-off till 4 in the morning.”

His music goes with the flow, ranging from retro to hip-hop, commercial, and lounge, but at the wedding party, it is most likely to be Bollywood. Of course, the big question is, which number will make Sonakshi break into a dance?

Sonakshi and Zaheer, the man she lovingly describes as her ‘personal psycho’, have been dating for the past seven years. Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer’s family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy ‘Dabbang’ (2010), played Cupid.

Zaheer, too, made his debut with ‘Notebook’, a Salman Khan film where he was cast opposite another newbie, Pranutan Bahl, the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, and granddaughter of Nutan.

It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of ‘Notebook’ in 2017. Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi, who has well-established jewellery and real estate businesses, is a childhood friend of Salman Khan.

Sonakshi, now better-known for playing Faridan Bai, the main antagonist in ‘Heeramandi’, and Zaheer have starred together in the critically panned 2022 film ‘Double XL’, where he plays a London-based TV line producer, Zorawar Rahmani.

The ‘Heeramandi’ star’s next film is the horror comedy ‘Kakuda’, which also features Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in the lead roles.