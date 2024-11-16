Disha Patani’s father scammed, lost Rs 25 lakh with promise for government job

Uttar Pradesh: Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, was allegedly duped of Rs 25 lakh by a gang of con artists. They had assured him a high position job in a government commission as they claimed to have high political connections.

But the scam came unstuck when Shivendra Pratap Singh, an acquaintance, produced Jagdish before Diwakar Garg and Acharya Jayaprakash. Once they gained their confidence, the gang relieved Jagdish of Rs 25 lakh. Rs 5 lakh in cash and Rs 20 lakh in bank transfers.

When Jagdish demanded his money back after three months after seeing no development, they began to threaten and display aggression. The scammers even created a fake “officer on special duty” named Himanshu to give an air of authenticity to their falsehoods.

At Uttar Pradesh, an FIR was lodged by the PC in which five youths namely S Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash, Preeti Garg along with the fifth unidentified person, were involved under charges of cheating, criminal intimidation, and extortion.

On the work front, Disha Patani stepped into the Tamil film industry by appearing in “Kanguva,” which was released on November 14, 2024. She was also appeared in films named, “Kalki 2898 AD” and “Yodha” this year.