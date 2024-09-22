Diljit Dosanjh’s sweet gesture: gifts jacket to fan who threw phone at him, WATCH

Recently singer Diljit Dosanjh was in Paris for his musical tour. A video of an audience making reckless move towards Diljit is going viral all over Instagram. But what Diljit did after that will melt your heart.

Actor-singer Diljit is currently taking the global music scene by storm. He’s touring globally currently for his concert program Dil-Luminati. He was in Paris few days ago. While performing in Paris he met with an unexpected turn of event when a phone was thrown at him by a fan. He could have reacted to it annoyingly but his sweet reply to him has gone viral on social media.

The viral Footage shows, while singer Diljit Dosanjh was performing a concert in Paris, suddenly an audience threw a phone at Diljit. Despite encountering such unexpected incident, Diljit maintained his calm with a smile and returned the phone to the fan.

He responded politely to the fan saying “Take care of your phone, paji (brother) Don’t ruin the moment please. I love you brother, but why are you breaking your phone behind this !” Later the he gifted his jacket to the fan requesting not to behave like this with any artist further.

This graceful gesture of Diljit is now winning hearts on social media. Many users are appreciating him for his generous act.

Along with singing, he impressed everyone with his perfect acting skills in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ and ‘Crew’. He has Border 2 and the No Entry sequel in his upcoming project list.

Diljit Dosanjh will commence his Dil-Luminati tour in India in October. Reportedly this much waited tour has became the highest grossing concert tour ever in India with the sale of 2.5 lakh tickets.

WATCH the video here: