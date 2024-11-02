Deepika, Ranveer name their daughter ‘Dua’, share first glimpse of little one

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh treated fans to the first glimpse of their newborn daughter.

The couple also revealed that they have named their daughter ‘Dua’, which means prayer. The post was accompanied by a sweet little photo of the baby’s tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. However, the face of their daughter was not disclosed.

“Dua Padukone Singh (evil eye emoji) ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” Ranveer and Deepika captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



In no time, netizens chimed in the comment section and showered love on the baby.

Actor Alia Bhatt dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

“So beautiful,” actor Diana Penty commented. “How cute,” a fan wrote.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. They shared the news of the child’s arrival with a cute Instagram post.

“Welcome baby girl! 8.09.2024,” the picture read.

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six long years and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and later also starred in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat.’

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Legendary fashion designer Rohit Bal passes away