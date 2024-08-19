Deepika Padukone sporting her baby bump steps out in Mumbai, Video goes viral

Advertisement

The heavily pregnant Deepika Padukone was seen attending a event in Mumbai. The mom-to-be was seen in a beautiful white ethnic suit paired with a dupatta. A video of the actress leaving the event has gone viral on the internet. The actress was seen leaving while covering her baby bump with the dupatta.

In the now viral video, Deepika can be seen walking towards her black SUV. Meanwhile, the actress’ fans were excited as she was spotted outside after a long time following the promotions of her recently hit movie Kalki 2898 AD.

The viral video has received many comments from the actress’s fans who were waiting to get a glimpse of her.

Deepika Padukon’s delivery has reportedly been scheduled for September, according to her pregnancy announcement post. The actress, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, announced the good news on February 29 via an Instagram post that had drawings of baby clothes and other baby accessories with the month September written on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Later the couple was seen attending the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The actress was also spotted dancing at the wedding.

Carrer wise, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again, which will also star her husband Ranveer Singh. He will reprise his role of Simbaa. The film will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.