Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s baby due date on this day! Check details

Deepika Padukone had revealed that she is expecting her baby with husband Ranveer Kapoor is due this September, 2024. However, the exact date of the baby’s arrival has not been confirmed yet. However, it is being rumoured that the couple might welcome their baby on September 28.

Deepika – Ranveer Baby Due Date

A new report has revealed that Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the arrival of their baby and the actor is expected to deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. ‘

The soon-to-be mother, Deepika, who is currently enjoying her maternity leave from her extensive work, is expected to remain absent from any activity till March next year.

Deepika has been making frequent public appearances, showing off her baby bump following her latest film release -Kalki. Following her end of maternity leave, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. the sources added.

Following the headlines about Deepika and Ranveer’s baby’s due date, netizens quickly spotted a connection to Ranbir Kapoor. As the Bollywood heartthrob’s birthday is on September 28, there’s speculation that the baby might share the same birthday. Yes, you read that right—same birthday!

After dating for six years, the star couple Deepika – Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

Moreover, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ which is set to release in November 2024.