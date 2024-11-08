Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh step out for first time with daughter Dua

Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, recently made their first public appearance with their newborn daughter, Dua.

The trio was seen together in Mumbai on Friday, as they headed to a private airport in Kalina.

This outing was particularly special, as it was the first time the couple had been seen in public since welcoming their daughter in early September.

The family moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans of the couple sharing their joy over this adorable display of parenthood.

In photographs, Deepika, dressed casually in a relaxed printed dress, cradled her little girl in a front baby carrier.

Meanwhile, Ranveer kept it casual in a vibrant pink hoodie, paired with his signature oversized glasses and a laid-back man bun.

The couple’s shared joy was even more evident in a heartwarming post on social media earlier this month.

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name ‘Dua Padukone Singh’ with a meaningful message.

The couple wrote, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude.”

This Diwali announcement was a moment of pure joy for their fans, who have been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the couple’s little bundle of joy.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, 2024.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.

As for their work front, the pair was last seen together on-screen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, ‘Singham Again’, where Deepika plays the fierce Shakti Shetty, aka Lady Singham.

The film also stars a powerhouse ensemble including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

(ANI)