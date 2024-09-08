Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh become parents, blessed with a baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been blessed with a baby girl on September 8, 2024, according to paparazzo Viral Bhayani. The couple has welcomed their first child on the auspicious festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier, on Saturday, the actress was reportedly admitted at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai.

Prior to the day, on Firday, Deppika and Ranveer visited the auspicious festive season of Ganesh Chaturthi. The new mom dressed in a teal Benarasi saree was seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband Ranveer who was making sure she was okay. The couples photos and videos in the temple had gone viral on social media.

On Sunday, Viral Bhayani shared a post on his Instagram handle that the duo has been blessed with parenthood and welcomed a baby girl. The caption, “ It’s a Girl.”

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read, “September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram and wowed fans with a stunning maternity shoot.

Ranveer and Deepika got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty’s cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.