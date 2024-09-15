Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital, leaves with newborn baby daughter

Bhubaneswar: The new-mom in B-town Deepika Padukone has finally been discharged from the hospital after giving birth to a baby girl. She was spotted leaving the hospital premises with her husband, Ranveer Singh with their child on Sunday. The couple welcomed their first child on Sunday, September 8.

Now, the photos of the couple with their baby girl has gone viral on social media. The photos shows Deepika and Ranveer leaving the hospital in their car. The new mother was seen sporting sunglasses while siting in the back. Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh along with his father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, sat in the front seat.Though there were no glimpses of Deepika and Ranveer’s newborn daughter, the bay was believed to be with the actress at the back as Ranveer kept checking in the back.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their baby girl at the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai on September 8, 2024 during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby girl with an adorable post on Instagram. In a joint post, the couple wrote, “Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Deepika and Ranveer announced her pregnancy in February 2024. The couple shared a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read, “September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.