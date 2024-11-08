Death threat to Salman Khan yet again, case registered by Worli police

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A threat message for Actor Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room last night. A case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police and investigation is underway said Mumbai Police.

The message read as follows, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give Rs 5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active.”

The Mumbai police said that the search for the person is underway. The process of registering the case is underway at Worli Police Station. The number from which the message came is being traced by the Mumbai Police.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter. Earlier on October 30, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had received another death threat, demanding a ransom money of Rs 2 crore. An anonymous message to Mumbai traffic control threatened that the actor would be killed unless he paid Rs 2 crore as ransom, police sources said.

According to the information, two threatening messages had been sent to the Worli Traffic Police by an unknown person. Worli Police had registered a case against the threatening person under section 354 (2), 308 (4) of BNS and the investigation is on.

This incident took place post the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur. He was detained after sending a threatening message to Mumbai traffic police through their WhatsApp helpline, demanding a hefty ransom of Rs 5 crore.

However it is worth mentioning that the Mumbai police on October 29 had arrested a 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.