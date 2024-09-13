Death of Malaika Arora’s father: Had switched off phone before final step

Mumbai: In the case of the death of Malaika Arora’s father, the deceased had switched off his phone before the final step. According to reports, Anil Mehta made one final phone call to his daughters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.

It is further worth mentioning that the 60 year old told his daughters that he is ‘sick and tired.’ He then reportedly switched off his phone and took the extreme step.

Various Bollywood celebrities flocked the house of Malaika Arora’s father to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan cancelled all her promotional event scheduled for today September 12 in Mumbai, following the untimely death of her friend Malaika Arora’s father, Anil Mehta.

Anil Mehta, took his own life by jumping off a building from sixth floor, according to police reports. Kareena has close bond with Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora, which made the decision to step away from work and be with her friends who are going through a bad phase.

After the news broke out of Malaika father’s demise, both Kareena and Karisma rushed to the Arora family household in Bandra. She stayed by Malaika and Amrita’s side the entire day.

Malaika’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, along with their son Arhaan Khan, as well as Arjun Kapoor, Salma Khan, Salim Khan and other members of the Khan family were present. Kareena was set to be a special guest at an event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai today. However, the event has now been postponed.