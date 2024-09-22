Deadpool and Wolverine is now the 5th highest grossing superhero film in US box office, surpasses The Avengers

Marvel Studios’s latest movie ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ has ticked all the boxes when it comes to box-office collection. This superhero movie now ranks 5th highest grossing superhero film in the US box office. Deadpool and Wolverine has earned $627.1 million at the domestic box office and has crossed ‘The Avengers’ that grossed $623 million. This is a major milestone for the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer movie.

It is likely that the movie will cross ‘Infinity War’ lifetime collection i.e. $678.8 million. The leading movie in the list is ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at $858 million. The second and third spots are occupied by ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ($814 million) and ‘Black Panther’ ($700 million).

The global collection of Deadpool and Wolverine is $1.310 billion and it is just $39 million away from crossing ‘Black Panther’ which earned $1.33 billion globally.

Deadpool and Wolverine which is directed by Shawn Levy has brought two fan favourite comic book characters on screen. While Ryan Reynolds plays the primary character ‘Deadpool’ the secondary character ‘Wolverine’ is played by Hugh Jackman. It is important to note that the Deadpool and Wolverine is the third iteration of the Deadpool movie series. While earlier movies were part of 21st Century Fox Studios, this movie is part of Marvel Studios.

Deadpool and Wolverine OTT

Deadpool and Wolverine will be available on Premium Video on Demand (PVOD) starting October 1, 2024, said recent reports. This will allow fans to rent or purchase the film in English. The movie is expected to release on Disney+ by the end of October 2024. Viewers can watch it in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and other Indian languages on the platform.