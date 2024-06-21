Dakota Johnson suffers wardrobe malfunction on live TV

Dakota Johnson, who appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live television to promote her upcoming movie Daddio, suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the show. The actors dress fell off during the live interview.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor showed up to the live interview show in a sleek black dress with floral metal pieces serving as the straps. During the interview, one of the straps feel off prompting the actor to hold it up around her chest area to avoid it from falling down.

Though, the 34-year-old actress tried multiple times to fix it, it did not hold up. So, the actor gave up and said, “Well, I’ll just hold it.”

During the shows, Kimmel noticed Johnson struggling with her dress and asked if she is okay. , “Dakota, your dress just came unhooked. Are you all right?” He even offered her help, saying, “Should I get some Scotch tape?, said the live TV show host. Replying to Kimmel, the actor said that My dress — it just fell off!” adding, “Well, I’ll just hold it.

As the duo laughed off the situation, Kimmel quipped, “Just hold the important part. There you go.”

The actor’s new film, Daddio is set to release on June 28, is directed by Christy Hall and stars Sean Penn alongside Johnson in the lead roles. Midway through the interview, Kimmel presented a clip from the film to the audience.

Prior to this, Johnson has suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, where she faced a mishap with her dress when she went onstage to accept the award for Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress from Leslie Mann.

When she hugged Mann, her two-piece dress broke, causing the top to nearly fall down. At the time, she joked, “It’s not like nobody here hasn’t already seen my boobs,” in reference to her nude

scenes in the Fifty Shades franchise.