Critically acclaimed folk horror film ‘Tumbbad’ to re-release on August 30

Mumbai: The critically acclaimed folk horror film ‘Tumbbad’ will reportedly be released on August 30. Originally released for the first time in the theatres in 2018, the film follows the central character’s quest for a hidden 20th-century treasure in a village named Tumbbad.

Upon its initial release, ‘Tumbbad’ opened to positive reviews. It was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 5 crore.

‘Tumbbad’ stars Anand Gandhi, Harish Khanna, Jyoti Malshe, Rudra Soni, and Madhav Hari Joshi, among others.

The film created history after becoming the first Indian film ever to be premiered in the Critics’ Week section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival.

The trend of rerelease came to the fore recently following the successful re-releases of films like ‘Laila Majnu,’ ‘Rockstar,’ and ‘Jab We Met.’

Alongside ‘Tumbbad’, the other films which will be rereleased on August 30 are ‘Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’