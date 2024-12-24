Congress leader files complaint against Allu Arjun for insulting police in Pushpa 2

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun is in fresh trouble over his latest film Pushpa 2: The Rule. A Congress leader, Theenmar Mallanna, has lodged a complaint against the actor, director Sukumar, and the producers of the film for allegedly insulting police when Allu Arjun’s character urinates in a swimming pool in front of a police officer.

Mallanna has referred to the scene as a “downgrading of law enforcement’s dignity” and sought tight action against the makers of the film on grounds of “offending the representation of police”. The outrage provides an add-on to legal issues arising against the actor of Pushpa. He is facing criticism owing to an incident relating to a woman’s death with her son sustaining severe injuries during the premiere of Pushpa 2.

The actor was arrested on 13 December 2024 for the Sandhya theater stampede case. He was released on interim bail for four weeks on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 but had to spend one night in jail as paperwork took time. Police officials are now going to move to court challenging the actor’s interim bail saying that he refused to heed to their request to leave the theatre, which made things worse.

The protesting crowd has allegedly reached the home of Allu Arjun demanding Rs 1 crore for compensation to the death toll that occurred in a stampede. The protesters made violent demonstrations and ransacked parts of actor Allu Arjun’s property. Allu Arjun said on Twitter that he received summons for questioning by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday and assured he would cooperate.