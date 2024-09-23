Coldplay Concert India 2025: Majority of fans left frustrated due to massive ticket booking issue

British rock band Coldplay will be doing concerts in India on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, majority of the fans were disappointed as they could not book the tickets. The tickets for Coldplay were on official platform BookMyShow and were sold out within minutes. However, most of the fans could not get their hands on the tickets and the situation was messy.

Even though there was ticket limiting policy on BookMyShow (4 per account), the third-party vedors managed to book the maximum tickets. As tickets were sold out on BookMyShow websites like Viagogo were spotted selling tickets at a skyrocketed price.

The ticket prices even crossed Rs 2 lakh for the venue. Many fans were left empty-handed and heartbroken by the incident. Even though the fans who were excited before the booking announcement, it was the third-party vendors who manged to profit from the event. Later Coldplay announced limited number of Infinity tickets on November 22, 2024 for a few lucky fans. However, majority of the fans were left with a bitter experience.

Coldplay consists of members that include Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Guy Berryman (bassist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist) and Will Champion (drummer). The band was formed in 1997 in London and it has continued performing till date.

Due to phenomenal demand, a third Mumbai date has been added at DY Patil Stadium for 21 January, 2025. Tickets on sale at 2PM IST today, at https://t.co/4CTfg2kbGU pic.twitter.com/ScYDrRkDIc — Coldplay (@coldplay) September 22, 2024

