Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha accused of sexual abuse of 21-year-old woman

By Sudeshna Panda
shaik jani basha

Hyderabad: Famous choreographer Shaik Jani Basha has been accused of sexual abuse of 21-year-old woman said reports on Thursday.

According to reports Choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master was apprehended in Goa and produced before the local court.

Further it is worth mentioning that, a transit warrant has been obtained. The accused is being brought to Hyderabad and he will be produced before the regular court.

According to reports, a zero FIR was registered against him at Raidurgam police station in Hyderabad. Reports said, a 21-year-old woman choreographer has filed a police complaint and alleged sexual abuse.

Further, the woman alleged that he had sexually abused her multiple times.

