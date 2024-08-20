Chhaava trailer out: Vicky Kaushal shines as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Fans impressed

Vicky Kaushal has successfully captured fans attention with his mighty Maharaja look in his upcoming movie ‘Chhaava.’ The makers has released the first teaser of the movie showing Vicky Kaushal as the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is hailed as the valiant son of the legendary Maratha warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The teaser of the ‘Chhaava’ movie, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, was unveiled on Monday.

The 1.12-minute teaser showcases Vicky in action as he singlehandedly takes on hundreds of soldiers as the fierce and brave Maratha warrior.

Advertisement

The National Award-winning actor brings a powerful presence to the screen, riding into battle on horseback, wielding swords and even an anchor to take on an entire army.

The teaser’s dramatic action sequences and Vicky’s fierce performance have already generated considerable buzz with fans declaring it as a sure-shot blockbuster. Others have also predicted that the film will be the ‘dark horse’ of 2024 with guaranteed success at the box office.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below: