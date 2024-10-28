Chanakya fame Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi interested to make Odia film, watch

Bhubaneswar: Chanakya fame Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi interested to make Odia film. The veteran actor cum director said this talking to Kalinga TV on Monday in a special interview.

If I will get an opportunity, I will make an Odia film, the actor said who is best known for playing the lead character Chanakya in the popular TV serial of the nineties.

Besides acting, Dr Dwivedi is known as a successful director for his directorial films like Manoj Bajpayee acted Pinjar and Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj.

Dr. Dwivedi attended the inaugural ceremony of KIIT Public Policy School in Bhubaneswar that was held yesterday.

Talking to Kalinga TV he said that he is interested to work in different languages. Language is not a barrier for me. I don’t understand Odia. But if get a chance, I will be happy to make an Odia film, he said.

On this occasion, Dr. Dwivedi also praised eminent film director Himansu Sekhar Khatua.

Watch the video here: