Case filed against Ekta Kapoor & her mother Shobha under POCSO act; Know why

By KalingaTV Bureau
Case filed against Ekta Kapoor
Image Source: Instagram/EktaKapoor

Mumbai: Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor have landed in legal trouble.

A case has been filed against them under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji’s web series ‘Gandi Baat’.

The case is related to season 6 of the web series ‘Gandi Baat’ on the OTT platform ‘Alt Balaji’.

According to Mumbai Police, a case has been registered against Balaji Telefilm Limited, Ekta Kapoor, and her mother Shobha Kapoor at MHB police station in Mumbai under section 295-A of IPC, IT Act, and sections 13 and 15 of POCSO Act.

It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on ‘Alt Balaji’ between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Meanwhile, Ektaa’s drama film ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ was released in theatres on April 19.

Titled ‘LSD 2’ the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

(ANI)

