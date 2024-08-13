Cartoon Network shuts website after 26 years

The Cartoon Network website has shut its website after 26 years. The portal, which was previously loaded with shows like ‘Teen Titans Go!’, ‘The Powerpuff Girls’, ‘Adventure Time’, and ‘Steven Universe’ is now directly to Max.

After redirection, a message welcoming visitors to the Max is popping up. “Looking for episodes of your favorite Cartoon Network shows? Check out what’s available to stream on Max (subscription required),” the message read.

“Sign up for Max, where you can also create a Kids Profile with rating restrictions and additional privacy protections to keep it fun and kid-friendly! Cable subscribers, continue to enjoy your favorite CN programming on your TV and connected apps as well!” the message further read.

In another state, a Cartoon Network spokesperson said, “We are focusing on the Cartoon Network shows and social media where we find consumers are the most engaged and there is a meaningful potential for growth.” The spokesperson further mentioned that the network will keep providing 11 hours of television content every day, from 6 am to 5 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cartoon Network website went live in July 1998. It was launched on cable networks in October 1992.

Earlier, rumors that Cartoon Network was shutting down sent shockwaves on social media, and #RIPCartoonNetwork became the top trend. The rumor started with a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account “Animation Workers Ignited”, which claimed that the channel was “dead”.

