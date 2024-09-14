Buckingham Murders box office Day 1: Kareena Kapoor’s film opens at Rs 1.15 cr

Mumbai: The much-anticipated crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor, collected Rs 1.15 crore and around Rs 1.62 crore gross in India on its first day at the box office.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film features Kareena as a cop based in the UK who solves a series of serial murders in the Buckingham area, after losing her own son.

The film’s opening is comparable to last year’s limited-release success, 12th Fail, which debuted with Rs 1.11 crore and eventually amassed over Rs 70 crore net in India.

The Buckingham Murders is Kareena’s debut production, and she has reportedly given her all to both the performance and the making of the film.

The film was screened in 370 shows in the Delhi/NCR region and 238 in Mumbai.

