BTS’ Jimin’s ‘Who’ grabs top spot on iTunes chart in 112 countries within 24 hours of release

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) member Park Jimin’s solo comeback “Who” from his solo album titled MUSE has grabbed the top spot on the iTunes chart in over 112 countries within 24 hours of release.

A South Korean media outlet reported that BTS’ Jimin’s single topped the chart in 112 countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and more. Additionally, Who topped the US chart while several of his new album’s B-side broke into the top 10. Be Mine took the 5th spot, while Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson took the 6th, Rebirth (Intro) secured the 7th, and Interlude: Showtime landed at the 10th spot.

Furthermore, the album MUSE topped in over 87 regions on the iTunes Top Albums charts including the United States, the United Kingdom, and France. Notably, apart from the title track, Who, the album consists of a total of six songs including the pre-release song Smeraldo Garden Marching Band.

Meanwhile, Jimin is presently serving the compulsory military enlistment of South Korea along with BTS member Jeon Jungkook. Recently, Kim Seokjin aka Jin was discharged from the military services. All other members including Kim Namjoon, Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Min Yoongi (Suga), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V), and Jeon Jungkook are serving compulsory military service. Jhope is all set to get discharged within some months.

Other members will return from the military in 2025. Kim Namjoon alias RM and V enlisted for the military on the same day, December 11, 2023, at the Nonsan military camp in Korea. The other two members, Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook enlisted on December 12.