BTS’ Jimin reveals release date of six new versions of Who from MUSE album

Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS) member Park Jimin has revealed the release date of the remix album titled Who (Remixes) with six new versions of the lead track.

ON July 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released a notice informing that BTS ARMY’s beloved Mochi will be releasing a new remix album for the lead track Who from MUSE album. The album is titled Who (Remixes).

This will feature a total of seven tracks including the original version. The album consists of instrumental, acoustic, rock, shibuyakei, funky, and beautiful mind remix versions of the main track Who.

The album will be released on July 23 at 1 PM KST (9.30 am IST) on all platforms. Notably, the song grabbed the top spot on the iTunes chart in over 112 countries within 24 hours of release. Who also topped the US chart while several of his new album’s B-side broke into the top 10. Be Mine took the 5th spot, while Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson took the 6th, Rebirth (Intro) secured the 7th, and Interlude: Showtime landed at the 10th spot.

Meanwhile, Jimin is presently serving the compulsory military enlistment of South Korea along with BTS member Jeon Jungkook.

Recently, Kim Seokjin aka Jin was discharged from the military services. Jhope will get discharged in later half of 2024, while, all other members including RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook will return from the military in 2025.