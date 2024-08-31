Binny and Family: Varun Dhawan welcomes niece Anjini in the movies world

Advertisement

Mumbai: As his niece Anjini Dhawan is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with “Binny and Family”, her uncle and Bollywood star Varun Dhawan said welcome to the movies.

Varun, who attended the trailer launch, took to Instagram, where he dropped a handful of pictures sharing moments with Anjini from the event.

“Welcome to the movies @anjinidhawan,” he wrote as the caption.

Anjini’s debut film “Binny and Family” traces the journey of a London-based teenager named Binny and her conservative grandparents from Bihar, India, who come to live with her. With contrasting lifestyles, she faces dramatic event forces.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan and Himani Shivpuri.

At the trailer launch, Varun spoke about adulting and how he derives his strength from his mother. Varun was asked if his thinking had changed after becoming a father.

He said: “Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki mummy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir hum biwi ke room main bachi bhi daant rahe hai aur fir biwi bhi daantti hai… us waqt aap sochti aapka position kya hai ghar pe… I mean we call this term adulting when you are in between both of these situations. I am very lucky.”

“Mera ek badha bhai hai jo bahut load bhi leta hai … What becomes extremely scary or difficult for the child is the parent’s health…. Jab hum chote hote hai to maa baap worry karte hai abhi bhi karte hai but the same goes for my brother Sidharth and sister Shilpa who are also here …”

“I derive all my strength from my mother and I am sure they must be getting theirs also from their mother.”

Varun will next be seen in the action thriller “Baby John”, directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil 2016 film “Theri”.