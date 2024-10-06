Bigg Boss 18 contestants list: meet the stars of ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Mumbai: Good news for all the Bigg Boss lovers. The wait is over with Bigg Boss season 18 Starting from today. Fans are super excited. The much anticipated season will be hosted by Actor Salman Khan. Get ready for Bigg Boss 18, packed with fresh faces, fresh twists and fresh drama.

Here’s the confirmed list of contestants for Bigg Boss 18:

Vivian Dsena

Eisha Singh

Nyrraa Banerji

Karan Veer Mehra

Chaahat Pandey (Nath actress)

Avinash Mishra (Nath actor)

Shehzada Dhami

Tajinder Singh Bagga

Arfeen Khan (Hrithik Roshan’s life coach)

Sara Arfeen Khan (actress, Arfeen’s wife)

Rajat Dalal (influencer)

Muskan Bamne

Chum Darang (Badhai Do actress)

Shilpa Shirodkar

Alice Kaushik (Kunwar Dhillon’s girlfriend)

Shrutika Arjun Raaj

Hema Sharma aka “Viral Bhabhi”

Gunaratna Sadavarte (top Mumbai lawyer)

Few days ago the first promo of season 18 was shared by Colors TV. Teaser showed the theme of Season 18 ‘past, present, and future’ with Salman Khan’s voiceover saying ‘Big Boss dekhenge gharwalon ke saath, ab hoga Time ka Taandav.’ There has been certain changes in house’s design and the format of the show. The previous season of Bigg Boss had a theme of ‘Dil Dimag aur Dum’. The contestants were allocated rooms into specific groups.

According to media report, past contestants can make appearance in the current season as it has a theme named ‘past present and future.’

The prize money for Bigg Boss Season 18 is expected to be around ₹50 lakh, similar to last season but its not confirmed yet.

The show is all set to premiere today, October 6, 2024, at 9 pm on Colors TV. You can also catch the latest episodes live on JioCinema.