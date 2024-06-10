Big B, Prabhas, Deepika starrer ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer out, watch

By Himanshu 0
Kalki 2898 AD’ trailer out
Photo: IANS

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was unveiled on Monday, and it promises an entertaining sci-fi adventure film.

The trailer begins in a post-apocalyptic world with an acute lack of resources where water is a luxury.

The 2.51-minute trailer blends Indian mythology with sci-fi and VFX in which Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan essays the role of Ashwatthama and vows to protect Deepika Padukone, who is shown to be pregnant in the film trailer.

The child presumably will end the reign of Saswata Chatterjee, who resides in the complex with all the facilities that are needed to sustain life.

Telugu star Prabhas is shown in grey shades as he works at the behest of Chatterjee’s character. As the trailer progresses, the viewers get to see an epic showdown between Big B and Prabhas.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is set to hit the screens on June 27.

Watch the trailer here:

