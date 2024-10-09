Bhool Bhulaiya 3 Trailer Out: Kartik Aryan puzzled between two Manjulikas, Deets inside

By Abhilasha
bhool bhulaiyaa 3 trailer

Mumbai: The most-awaited horror-comedy flick of 2024, Bhool Bhuliaya 3 trailer has been released out. The trailer is launched at a special event held in Jaipur’s iconic theatre, Raj Mandir.

The movie stars Kartik Aryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The makers have dropped the three-minute long trailer of the movie. It starts with the opening of the doors of the Haveli, where the Rooh Baba (Kartik Aryan) will be fighting with two Manjulikas, whereas Tripti Dimri will be playing his love interest. And in the end of the trailer, both Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit are seen asking Rooh Baba, who among them is the real Manjulika.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee will release in theatres on November 1, 2024, clashing with Rohit Shetty’s directorial Singham Again.

Here is the Trailer

You might also like

WATCH: Delightful video of Alia Bhatt singing ‘Oo Antava Mawa’ at an…

Karan Johar bizzare tie resemble blonde braided hair, Know its price, it will stun…

70th National Film Awards: Actor Manoj Bajpayee bags his fourth trophy, winners list…

Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan’s fight video goes viral amid divorce…