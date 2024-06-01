Behind the Scenes: See how much this celebrity took for Ambani 2nd Pre-Wedding Event

The second per-wedding ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going to be more crowed. It is heard that Colombian singer Shakira rocked the stage at Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding party.

According to sources, not only Shakira, Dua Lipa and AR Rahman can rock the stage. However, the question on everyone’s mind is , what will the pop stars charge for their performance at Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding celebration?

According to sources, the ‘I Kissed A Girl’ singer Katy Perry is being paid a whopping ‘million ‘ (40 million) to perform live at the per-wedding cruise celebrations. She will take center stage during the five-hour-long party on the cruise.

The Columbian ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer Shakira will also perform her biggest hits at the per-wedding celebrations. She is reportedly charging between 10 crore and 15 crore for the event.

Notably, pop diva Rihanna set the bar high when the performed for the Ambani’s guests at the couple’s first pre-wedding bash this January in Jamnagar. The Grammy-winning artist was paid $9 million.

It has been reported that, Anant-Radhika will enjoy the second pre-wedding ceremony on a luxury cruise will cover about four and half thousand kilometres by sea. It is known that, there are more than 800 people in the guest list of this event. About 600 workers will be on the cruise. Shah Rukh Khan’s family will also be invited on this occasion. Salman Khan will also be on the list of invitees. Apart from this, Ranveer-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika, Nick-Priyanka, Siddharth-Kiara pair will be present in that event.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding celebrations started from May 29, the schedule had gone viral. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, is going to have a second pre-wedding celebrations in Italy and France. The pre-wedding celebrations comprises of many events.

The pre-wedding celebrations has been primarily planned on a luxurious cruise as well as on land. It will be a four-day event. And the itinerary will be as follows:

The first day of the event, comprises of Welcome Lunch and ‘Starry Night’ in this event, the dress code is classic cruise for the lunch and western formals for the starry night. It will be held on the cruise ship in Palermo, Italy.

The second day of the event is on May 30, and is titled, ‘A Roman Holiday’. In this the guests are expected to be dressed in the tourist chic outfits in the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding celebrations.

The third day is titled Birthday party and evening in Cannes, on May 31 the celebration of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s second child Veda’s first birthday will take place on the cruise ship in Cannes. The night will be titled ‘La Masquerade and the evening will be a black-tie evening. An after-party is scheduled for the same day.

The fourth day is titled ‘La Dolce Vita’, it will be the final day of the pre-wedding celebrations, where the guests will arrive at Portofino, Italy, where they are expected to be dressed for italian summer in the evening, for the theme of ‘La Dolce Vita’.

It is worth mentioning here that, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to get married on 12th July,2024 in London.