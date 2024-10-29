Arjun Kapoor finally breaks silence on split with Malaika Arora, says He is Single

Mumbai: Recently, during a Diwali celebration organised by politician Raj Thackeray at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park actor Arjun Kapoor has finally spoken about his relationship status with Malaika Arora, says “He is Single.”

Arjun said, “Nahin ab main single hoon, relax karo (No, I am now single. Relax),” while interacting with the media. He further added, addressing a person behind him, “Inhone tall aur handsome bola, aisa lag raha hai ki shaadi ki baat kar rahe hai. Isliye maine bola relax karo pehle.”

The Diwali party was also attended by his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and director Rohit Shetty of his forthcoming film Singham Again.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018 after the actress divorced Arbaaz Khan in 2017. They made their relationship Insta official in 2019 when Malaika posted a loved-up picture with Arjun wishing him on his birthday.

But the rumours of their breakup did the rounds a while ago. However, Arjun visited Malaika after her father Anil Mehta’s death, showing his continued support.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing the villain in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.