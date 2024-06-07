Anupam Kher congratulates PM, says it’s inspiring to see ‘your dedication to the country’

Mumbai: Veteran star Anupam Kher on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the Lok Sabha elections for the third time in a row and said it is inspiring to see the iconic leader’s love and dedication towards the country.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video heaping praises on PM Modi and sharing how the country is proud to be led by him once again.

In the video, Anupam is heard saying: “I am proud that the biggest celebration of democracy has concluded and millions of people have chosen their government by casting their votes without any bias.”

He then went on to congratulate all the politicians who have won. “I congratulate those who have won and congratulate PM Modiji for winning the third time.”

“In the past ten years, not just me or the people of India but the entire world has seen that you are dedicated to making the entire country strong. Under your guidance, the country on the world map has become visible and strong,” he said.

Anupam then went on to talk about the abrogation of Article 370, which he said seemed impossible but was done. “This was only possible when you made big and fearless decisions. Big decisions lead to big results and you have always kept the benefits of the country forward… I strongly believe that the country will go forward under your guidance once again,” Anupam said.

For the caption, Anupam wrote: “Respected @narendramodi The country is proud that you will lead us once again. In the last ten years, you have taken India to the peak of success in different fields.”

“It is inspiring to see your love and dedication towards your country. May God bless you with a long and healthy life. So that over the next five years you continue to push the nation to the peak of success with empowerment.

My best wishes to all newly elected MPs! Hail India. Jai Hind! #NewDawn #PrimeMinister #Democracy.”

