Annu Kapoor seeks police protection after receiving death threat, says will not be afraid

Bollywood veteran actor Annu Kapoor has sought for police protection after he received death threats for his movie Hamare Baarah. The movie features Manoj Joshi and Paritosh Tripathi along with Annu Kapoor and is based on pressing issue of escalating population and women’s plight.

Despite the film intents to shed light on a major concern, it has sparked a controversy over the internet. Reportedly, the team of the movie has been receiving death threats. To this, recently, Annu Kapoor took to social media and requested police protection.

In a video posted by Radhika G Films & Newtech Media Entertainment, Annu Kapoort was heard saying, “The film advocates women empowerment and talks about the rights of women. First watch the film and then give your verdict. People have the freedom to speak their minds on social media but they should not abuse. Don’t abuse or give death threats. We will not be scared by these things.”

He further added, “We made an issue-based film solely to talk about women empowerment. It talks about the issue of growing population and our intention is not to hurt the sentiments of any caste or community.”

The movie, Humare Baarah has been produced by Birender Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh. The casting of the film includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi, newcomer Aditi Bhatpahri, and others. It is schedule to hit the theatres on June 7.