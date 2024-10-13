Ananya Panday: Aryan Khan threatened to leak private vlogs, ‘Me, Suhana, Shanaya used to record stuff’

Mumbai: Student Of The Year Ananya Panday’s thriller “CTRL” has hit theaters, garnering attention for her gripping performance. The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, explores darker themes and complex characters, showcasing Ananya’s versatility as an actress. She have been involved in promotional events or interviews in the past week for her film.

Recently Ananya shared an interest childhood memory during a chat with her CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane and co-star Vihaan Samat in a video. She said, she used to film daily vlogs herself, but never posted them on social media. She and her bestfriends, Suhana and Shanaya used to record stuffs from their daily life including makeup tutorials. However, those private videos became a source of playful blackmail from her childhood friend Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

“I used to record what I do in a day and what I eat in a day, but not post it anywhere. I have it! PhotoBooth had just come out on Apple, and me, Suhana and Shanaya used to record stuff, and Aryan used to threaten us that he would leak those videos if we didn’t do work for him.” she added.

Ananya humorously described it as a random trauma story. Replying to it, comedian Tanmay Bhat jokingly said, “Somebody needs to have a word with Aryan.”

Ananya continued, “We used to do makeup videos, and still, when I’m getting ready, I sometimes talk in the mirror. It’s a little weird.”

Few days ago, Ananya shared another story related to her bestfriend Suhana Khan. She revealed that she accidentally leaked Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s number on social media. She shared that she was Facetiming her but Suhana wasn’t answering the call.

In addition to these amusing internet mishaps, Ananya also revealed on the seventh season of Koffee with Karan that she used to find Aryan Khan cute and had a crush on him while growing up. In answer to Karan’s question why didn’t it work out she said, “the reason why it didn’t fructify… well, ask him.”