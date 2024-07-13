Anant-Radhika Wedding, A Celebration of Union and Elegance: WATCH

Mumbai: The most awaited ‘wedding of the decade’ has finally been evident at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on Friday. The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani tied knot with the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant.

The ceremony was anything but ordinary graced by the presence of national and international stars. Starting from big Bollywood names, political dignitaries, cricketers to singers from around the globe all took part in the wedding ceremony. Earlier stars like Justin Beiber has also performed for the Sangeet ceremony of the couple. The wedding marked its beginning with an intimate puja ceremony At Antilia, Ambani’s residence on 29th July, after which a series of rituals followed including sangeet, haldi and mehendi.

The Couple have earlier hosted two pre-wedding celebrations ahead of their wedding marking the union of the young couple. One was a party thrown at Jamnagar in March attended by stars like Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, cricketer Mahinda Singh Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, International singers Rihana and many more making it a star-studded event. The other was a cruise party from Italy to France from 29th May to 1st June. The fusion of tradition and fashion was well-blended in all the celebrations. The attires ranging from Indian to western for the rituals and the concerts respectively.

As per sources, the wedding would be followed by three events: ‘Shubh Aashirvad on 13th July, ‘Mangal Utsav’ aka the wedding reception on 14th July and another reception party in Mumbai on 15th July. The stars gracing the occasion were all dressed as per the theme looking all gorgeous for the much waited union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

WATCH: