Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invite goes viral over internet, watch

The wedding invite of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is going viral over the internet. As per the video shared on the internet, the invite, placed in a red closet, includes a silver temple with golden idols of Lord Ganesha and Radha Krishna placed intricately.

The invite also includes a silver box with an invitation card along with sweets and dry fruits. Furthermore, it also contain a handwritten note by the Ambani family to their guests.

According to media reports, celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been invited for the wedding ceremony.

It is worth mentioning here that the couple is set to tie the knot on July 12.

The wedding festivities in Mumbai will be celebrated across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card. It will start on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah with the dress code specified as “Indian traditional”, followed a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13 with the dress code mentioned as “Indian formal” and a grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14 with the dress code “Indian chic”.

Notably, the Ambani family hold two pre-wedding celebration to mark the marriage of the couple. The first was held in Jamnagar, while the second was held in Italy. The second pre-wedding celebration was a cruise party that began on May 29.