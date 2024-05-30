Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding invitation card out, marriage on July 12

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant to get married on July 12 at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The wedding card invitation has been released.

The Ambani family has sent the ‘Save the date’ invite to several guests as it will be followed by a “formal” invitation card soon. The invite card has been designed in traditional shades of red and gold.

The wedding festivities in Mumbai will be celebrated across three days, from July 12 to July 14, according to the save-the-date card. It will start on Friday, July 12 with the main wedding function or the Shubh Vivah with the dress code specified as “Indian traditional”, followed a day for Shubh Aashirwad or divine blessings, on Saturday, July 13 with the dress code mentioned as “Indian formal” and a grand wedding reception will be held on Sunday, July 14 with the dress code “Indian chic”.

Currently, the Ambani’s is celebrating second pre-wedding festivities on the cruise. The cruise party commenced in Italy and will end in France on June 1.

The pre-wedding cruise party began on May 29 with a welcome lunch, which was followed by multiple events. On May 30, there will be a TOGA PARTY where the Ambanis will host a grand birthday bash for granddaughter Veda on the cruise on May 31. The dress code for the party is ‘playful’.

The Ambanis have imposed a no-phone policy aboard the cruise to avoid sharing pictures and videos.

Have a look at the wedding card