Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday video ignites Aishwarya-Abhishek separation speculation

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one of the most loved couples in the Bollywood industry. The couple tied the knot in 20 April 207. They have been married for more than a decade now. For the past year, there have been rumours that Abhishek and Aishwarya’s relationship is not going well. News of their potential divorce has been circulating since many days. They are constantly in news for the ongoing divorce rumors.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan, the Shahenshah of Bollywood turned 82 on October 11. He celebrated his birthday similar to last many years. The superstar’s birthday was celebrated in a special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 this year too. Amitabh Bachchan was joined by two special guests Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan.

A special video tribute played during the celebration, portraying Big B’s remarkable journey. The video included heartfelt messages from family members, including wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, grandchildren Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan were also showcased. However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was noticeably missing from the video.

Aishwarya Rai shared a birthday post for Amitabh Bachchan on his 82nd birthday. She wrote, ‘’Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji God Bless always.” But, the actress was missing from Big B’s special video on KBC, leaving netizens ‘confirmed’ about her divorce with Abhishek Bachchan.

Reacting to the video one user commented, “Why wasn’t Aishwarya in the video?”

Another user commented, “If anyone watched today’s KBC episode, it almost confirms the separation. Not one glimpse of Aish in the videos showed wishing him.” Another user replied to it, “KBC main hence proved hogya.”

Fans were happy when Aishwarya showed off her wedding ring at The Paris Fashion Week. But now Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s absence from the video tribute has sparked speculation and fueled rumors of a possible separation from her husband, Abhishek Bachchan.