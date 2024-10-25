Amitabh Bachchan buys 10 properties worth 25 crores with Abhishek Bachchan

Mumbai: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have acquired 10 residential properties worth nearly Rs 25 crore in Mulund West, Mumbai, according to Square Yards.

The duo have bought ten apartments in Oberoi Realty’s upscale residential development, Eternia, according to registration documents accessed by the online platform for property sales, Square Yards.

The residential project offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK (Bedroom- Hall- Kitchen) and 4 BHK apartments. The properties span a total carpet area of 10,216 square feet, with eight apartments boasting 1,049 square feet each and two apartments measuring 912 square feet per unit. Each transaction includes two car parking spaces, and the deal incurred a total stamp duty of Rs 1.5 crore.

Abhishek Bachchan has acquired six of these apartments for Rs 14.77 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments for Rs 10.18 crore.

Mulund West is a highly sought-after residential hub known for its strategic connectivity to both the central and western parts of Mumbai.