Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 crushes all box office records, earns Rs. 1600 crores

On the 20th day release, Pushpa 2 collected Rs 14.2 crore in India. In the dubbed version, the film earned Rs 11.5 crore in a single day. It becomes the first Hindi language film to cross Rs 700 mark. In India alone, Pushpa 2 has done a business of Rs 1100 crore. With its global earnings, it has made Rs 1600 crore and becomes the third-biggest Indian film. Even against fresh releases of Baby John and Mufasa: The Lion King, Pushpa 2 maintains its supremacy at the box office.

With its massive collection, Pushpa 2 broke the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in the Hindi language. It also broke RRR’s Rs 156 crore record to become the biggest domestic opener ever. The film has reached the top of the charts and has surpassed the opening day earnings of the Hindi film “Jawan,” which earned Rs 65.5 crore on its first day.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The first part of the film, “Pushpa: The Rise,” which released during the pandemic, did so well and made a good collection with Rs 326.6 crore worldwide. It is worth mentioning that Allu Arjun achieved his first National Award for Best Actor for his role in the movie. “Pushpa 2” is expected to break more records and write its name in cinematic history.