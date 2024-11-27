Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule buzzed to have longest runtime, ahead of Dec 5 release

The most- awaited action drama of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit the silver screens on December 5, 2024. As fans eagerly wait for an update by the makers, a recent buzz about the runtime of the movie is doing the rounds. According to reports, the Pushpa 2 is slated to have a historic runtime of three hours and 21 minutes.

The second in the Pushpa series, it was in making for nearly three years. The Pushpa: The rise had smashed all records and rose as a top grosser after its release in 2021. Following the massive box office hit of Pushpa: The rise, the makers are hopeful of a similar reaction by the cine-lovers.

However, if the buzz is to be believed, the theatre owners, makers, distributors and exhibitors will have to make arrangements for the scheduling of shows and other necessary steps for a smooth release.

The length of the film and the interval included, will have the audiences’ presence for over 3hours and 21 minutes which may boil down to lesser number of screenings and less time between the screenings. It is noteworthy to mention here that the prequel to this movie had a run time of 02 hrs and 58 minutes.

However, only an official confirmation from the makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule about its runtime will only clear the air.