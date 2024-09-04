Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for relief operations in light of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana deluge

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has kept the nation on toes in anticipation of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, has made donations to the CM Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana following the devastating deluge in both the states.

On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media, and shared the message with his followers about the donations.

He wrote, “I’m saddened by the loss and suffering caused by the devastating rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In these challenging times, I humbly donate Rs 1 crore in total to the CM Relief Funds of both the states to support the relief efforts. Praying for everyone’s safety”.

Earlier, Allu’s colleague from the Telugu film industry, NTR Jr. also donated Rs 1 crore for the relief efforts in both the Telugu speaking states.

He took to his social media, and wrote at the time, “I am deeply moved by the recent floods in two Telugu states due to heavy rains. I pray to God that Telugu people recover from this calamity soon. On my part, I am announcing a donation of 50 lakhs each to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governments to help the measures taken by the Governments of the two Telugu States for relief from the flood disaster”.

The torrential rains in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have led to the death of 35 people, damaged roads, submerged rail tracks, and flooded crops.

Although the floodwaters have begun to recede in many areas of both states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for four districts in Telangana – Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu – warning of heavy rain on Wednesday.

The receding of floodwaters has prompted the state governments to intensify relief operations in the affected regions.