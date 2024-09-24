Alia Bhatt’s debut in Paris Fashion Week, stuns in silver metal corset

Paris: Student of the year Alia Bhatt has made her grand entry at this year’s gala in Paris on Monday, dazzled in Paris fashion week for loreal Paris at Palais Garnier along with Aishwarya Rai. She presented a creation for L’Oreal Paris show “Walk Your Worth” as part of the Paris Fashion Week. She was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of renowned cosmetic brand, L’Oréal.

The actress was looking stunning in a silver metal corset from the shelves of Gaurav Gupta. She accessorized her look with chunky rectangular hoops. Pink touch to her lips and wet hair look made her appearance even more eye-catching. She walked alongside actor Andie MacDowell on the ramp.

She has made appearances at numerous high-profile fashion events worldwide in the last few year. Earlier this year, she stole the show in a Sabyasachi saree at the Met Gala in New York. She has also attended the Gucci Cruise show 2025 in London. Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut in 2023.

Not only this, she has also started her Hollywood career with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan’s Heart Of Stone. She played the character of a hacker named Keya Dhawan.

Reportedly Alia Bhatt was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2024. She has been featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30. Alia Bhatt has been expanding her fan base with all these impressive achievements.