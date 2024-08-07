Alia Bhatt to ‘champion’ Vinesh Phogat: A champion for the ages

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has come out in support of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and said that she is a “champion of the ages”.

Alia took her Instagram story to heap praise on Phogat, who was disqualified from the women’s 50kg event at the Paris Olympics after being weighed “few grams over” the permissible limits.

Alia wrote a long note for Phogat, which read: “Vinesh Phogat you are an inspiration to the entire nation. Nothing can take away your resilience, nothing can take away your courage & nothing can take away the hardships you’ve been through to create history!

“Today you must be heartbroken to say the least and we are heartbroken with you. But woman you are gold – you are iron and you are steel!!!!!!! AND NOTHING CAN TAKE THAT AWAY FROM YOU! A champion for the ages! There is no one like you @vineshphogat,” she added.

Actress Preity Zinta penned an emotional note for Phogat on the photo-sharing application and said that the grappler is a “hero to all the women of India.”

Preity wrote: “Dear @vineshphogat You are pure Gold to every Indian rooting for you. A champion of champions & a hero to all the women of India. I’m so sorry for how things turned out for you. Chin up & be strong. Life is not always fair ”

She added: “Tough times don’t last but tough people do. Wish I could give you a tight hug right now & tell you that we are So Proud of you. Come back stronger & more power to you #hearbroken #champion #parisolympics2024 less”.

Phogat will be in the last position as per United World Wrestling rules.

The wrestler on Tuesday became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of an Olympic Games after she defeated Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semifinal. She is also the first Indian woman to have won gold at both the Commonwealth and Asian Games.