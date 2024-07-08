Alanna Panday welcomes Baby Boy, Massi Ananya Panday shares first glimpse of nephew

Ananya Panda’s cousin sister Alanna Pandey has welcomed baby boy with husband Ivor McCray. The actress has shared her happiness with fans and shared the first glimpse of the little oneand wrote, ‘My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.’

Alanna shared a video while captioning it as ‘Our little angel is here .’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Panday (@alannapanday)

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday announced her pregnancy during her gender reveal party in March. Alanna Panday shared a video of her baby gender reveal where she and her husband Ivor dressed in white. They sat beside a white gender reveal cake with ‘baby’ written on it. The evealed the gender of the baby by cutting into the cake, which revealed light blue sponge inside declaring they were expecting a boy.

Alanna and Ivor laughed and he kissed her cheek. Alanna had earlier shared photos from the gender reveal party, giving fans a glimpse into the decor done with blue, pink, and peach flowers, balloons, cushions and stuffed teddy bears.

Alana’s family also hosted a luxurious baby shower for her in Mumbai. Many celebrities including Ananya Panday as well as Aditya Roy Kapur, Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and many others joined the party to celebrate the joyous occasion.