Akshay Kumar tests positive for COVID-19 for third time

Actor Akshay Kumar has tested positive for COVID-19. He tested positive on Friday morning. This has been the third time the actor has infected with the virus. Akshay felt unwell after some crew members of his promotions team contracted the virus. Later, he tested positive for the virus.

After being infected with Coronavirus, Akshay will not attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding that will take place in Mumbai on Friday. He will also likely be unable to attend the last scheduled promotions for his upcoming movie Sarfira.

Akshay attended the Ambanis’ pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar earlier this year, where he delivered a power-packed dance performance. Anant Ambani had personally invited him to his wedding, which Akshay won’t be able to attend as he has ‘isolated himself’.

Akshay first tested positive for the coronavirus in 2021. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he’d written in a note shared on X (formerly Twitter). Akshay was filming Ram Setu at the time, and it was said that several crew members had tested positive as well.

Akshay contracted the virus again in 2022, just before he was supposed to represent India at the Cannes Film Festival. “Was really looking forward to rooting for our cinema at the India Pavilion at #Cannes2022, but have sadly tested positive for Covid. Will rest it out. Loads of best wishes to you and your entire team, @ianuragthakur. Will really miss being there,” he wrote on social media.

