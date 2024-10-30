Akshay Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to feed monkeys in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has joined the initiative to feed monkey population in Ayodhya, the place associated with Lord Ram. As per the information shared by Akshay’s team, Akshay not only donated Rs 1 crore to feed the monkeys in Ayodhya, the land of Lord Ram, ahead of Diwali but also paid tribute to his parents and his father-in-law, late veteran star Rajesh Khanna by having their names written on the feeding van.

This initiative is spearheaded by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust, under the guidance of Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj. Founder-trustee of Anjaneya Sewa Trust, Priya Gupta said they will ensure that people are not inconvenienced.

“I have always known Akshay Kumar to be an extremely kind and generous man be it his staff, his crew or co-actors that work with him or each of his family members. He not only donated instantly and generously, but also he dedicated this great sewa in the name of both his parents Hari Om and Aruna Bhatia and his father-in-law Rajesh Khanna. Akshay is not just a generous donor but also an equally socially conscious citizen of India.

He was equally concerned about the citizens and city of Ayodhya and thus we will ensure that no citizen gets inconvenienced while we feed the monkeys and there is no littering on the streets of Ayodhya as a result of feeding the monkeys.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘Singham Again’, which will hit the theatres this Diwali. The cop drama is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. He also has ‘Housefull 5’, ‘Welcome To the Jungle’ and ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in his kitty. (ANI)