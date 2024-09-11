Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 to release on this date

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s much-awaited movie Raid 2 is set for release on February 21, 2025. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishna Kumar.

Along with Ajay Devgn, the film features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead, Ritesh Deshmukh as the antagonist, and Rajat Kapoor in a pivotal role. It has been shot in Delhi and Lucknow.

The makers announced the release date with a post on social media.

In January, Ajay had shared the announced the sequel of Raid 2. He even shared the poster saying Amay Patnaik is back.